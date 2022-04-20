Garth Brooks adds a second night in Cincinnati to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM

Garth Brooks is doubling up on Cincinnati fun to kick off his 2022 Stadium Tour shows.

After previously announcing a show at the city’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 14, Garth is adding a new opening night at the same venue a day earlier, on Friday, May 13. That means there will be a total of two shows in Cincinnati. They will be the only Stadium Tour dates to take place in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia this year.

It’s the first time Garth’s playing the venue, though he’d planned to play it as part of a 2020 run that wound up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the shutdowns, the singer set a ticket sales record at Paul Brown Stadium, selling out the venue in just over an hour as more than 70,000 fans snapped up their tickets.

Ticket sales for the new show begin April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

