Garth Brooks adds Cincinnati to his Stadium Tour destination list

Garth Brooks is making his debut performance at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati this May. He’s booked a Stadium Tour date for May at the home of the Bengals, just months after they went to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Garth’s Cincinnati date will take place May 14; tickets go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. ET. It’ll be the only chance that fans from Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia will get in 2022 to see Garth on their home turf.

However, if you miss out on grabbing tickets to the singer’s Paul Brown Stadium show, you can always make the trip south to Tennessee: Garth recently announced a Nashville date, and tickets for that concert go on sale this Friday.

The country superstar has several more Stadium Tour stops planned this spring and summer, including sold-out shows in San Diego, Baton Rouge and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

