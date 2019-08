Trisha Yearwood has a new collaboration and she didn’t have to look far because it’s with her hubby Garth Brooks! The song is titled, “What Gave Me Away” and is a love song that will be on her upcoming album “Every Girl.” “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth,” Trisha said, “He’s my person. He’s my crush.” We all can wish for a love like theirs!