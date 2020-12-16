Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are "excited" for live holiday special

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking a humble approach with their upcoming holiday special.

On Inside Studio G this week, Garth reveals that he and his powerhouse vocalist wife are keeping the vibe casual for their upcoming special, Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, setting up shop around their home as they perform holiday songs requested by fans.

“I think we’re going to be in the kitchen, and maybe by the fireplace. Maybe in the studio. We can go all over the place,” Garth explains.

During the Facebook Live broadcast, it was revealed that the couple has received multiple requests to perform “O Holy Night.” The comments section on Trisha’s Instagram post announcing the special also boasts requests for “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Mary, Did You Know?” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and many more.

“This is gonna be a fun night no matter what happens,” Garth declares. “We’re excited.”

Garth and Trisha Live! airs on Sunday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

