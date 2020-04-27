Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood encourage social distancing in new PSA

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking part in the #TNStayApart campaign with a public service announcement that encourages social distancing and flattening the curve of COVID-19.

"Tennessee, you have stayed home, you’ve stopped the spread, you’ve saved lives," Trisha applauds in the video. "You’re doing everything right."

Her husband also notes that the state was faced with the pandemic right after a set of tornadoes devastated parts of Middle Tennessee, further testing Tennesseeans' resilience.

"You guys not only went to work helping victims there, all of a sudden you helped all of us, including yourself, by flattening the curve and stayed home," Garth commended. "Very proud of you, Tennessee."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled a plan to begin re-open businesses across the state, including restaurants and retail stores, operating at 50 percent capacity. Trisha and Garth remark that although public places will start to open, it doesn't mean people have to venture out into public if they feel uncomfortable. Trisha encourages people to act "smart," "careful" and "diligent."

"Remember it's your choice. Just because things are open doesn't mean you have to partake in them," Garth concludes. "So stay smart, stay strong."

