Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood give love advice as the guest hosts on Ellen

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are trying out their TV talk show hosting skills this week, taking the reins on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

To kick things off, the country superstar couple, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, share some of their secrets to a happy marriage, even giving advice to the (virtual) members of the audience. Whether those burning questions have to do with dealing with a significant other’s annoying habits or even keeping things fresh in the bedroom, no topic is off limits.

“I think you gotta treat it like a duet, right?” Garth says of the right way to approach a long-lasting marriage. “You gotta harmonize. You gotta make your partner feel like they’re a star. And if not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick.”

Also on the episode, Garth and Trisha chat with show guest Matthew McConaughey over Zoom, and Trisha cooks up a couple of recipes from her upcoming cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.

Check local listings to find out when to catch Garth and Trisha on Ellen today.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.