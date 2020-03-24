Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood offer covers, encouraging words during virtual set

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were true to their word, performing an extensive acoustic set on Garth's show, Inside Studio G.

The superstar couple treated fans to a 60-minute acoustic show Monday night on Facebook Live. Garth and company have been taking fan requests all week, with Trisha announcing over the weekend that she'd be joining her husband for the special event.

The set included covers of songs by their musical heroes -- Garth singing James Taylor's "Fire and Rain" and "Sweet Baby James," while Trisha offered a cover of "Long, Long Time" by Linda Ronstadt.

The couple also performed a series of duets: the Oscar-nominated song "Shallow," sung by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, George Jones and Tammy Wynette's "Golden Ring," and Trisha and Garth's own number, "Whiskey to Wine."

The two ended the night by sharing messages of unity and hope, alongside a performance of "Amazing Grace."

“Love one another,” Garth said, with Trisha adding, "we’re in this together."

Garth has also announced that his two stadium shows at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati have been moved from May to June due to COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.