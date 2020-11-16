Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood starring in CBS holiday special

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are returning to the small screen for a Christmas special.

Trisha announced on Instagram today that the beloved couple will star in the CBS special Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event next month.

The one-hour event invites fans to celebrate the holidays with the superstar singers, Trisha beckoning fans to submit their song requests, prompting many to reply in the comments section recommending such classics as “Oh Holy Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and more.

Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper reports that the holiday show, “for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays,” according to a statement, will follow the model of Garth and Trisha’s CBS special that aired in April in which they performed live acoustic songs from their home studio based on fans’ requests.

Garth & Trisha Live! airs on CBS on December 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

