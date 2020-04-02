Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take fan requests and spread hope in 'Garth & Trisha Live!'

G.COM, LLC

Country superstar couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood staged a special live concert on Wednesday night, delivering a request-packed, hour-long acoustic set. The pair played live from their home recording studio.

The set list was compiled entirely from fan suggestions, and featured a mix of their own biggest hits, deep cuts from their catalogue and cover songs. “Calling Baton Rouge,” “The Dance” and more of Garth’s most enduring hits were on the menu, as was his rendition of Bob Seger’s “Main Street.”

Trisha dipped into her recent album, Every Girl, and delivered searing performances of hits by Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town. Of course, the performance also featured plenty of duets between the husband-and-wife duo, including parts of “In Another’s Eyes,” “Whiskey to Wine” and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown has made for a difficult few weeks for fans, and Garth and Trisha reflected on their own experience in self-quarantine.

“I know it’s rough being apart. I want to hold my babies so bad, but everybody’s staying apart,” Garth said. “Be apart now so that we can be together quicker later.”

“The longer we do this part that is hard, the sooner we’ll get to the part where we’re all back together again,” Trisha added. “A friend of mine said, ‘I didn’t know I was a hugger until I couldn’t hug.’”

