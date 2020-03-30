Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood team for CBS special Garth & Trisha Live!

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesAmid the endless headlines about the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will offer up a temporary diversion on Wednesday with their CBS concert special, Garth & Trisha Live!

The concert, performed totally live from Brooks and Yearwood’s home recording studio, will feature the husband and wife duo bringing the "comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time," as they drive home the message, the message that "we’re all in this together."

Additionally, Brooks will share details about how viewers can request songs for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, "Inside Studio G."

Last Monday, the superstar couple treated fans to a 60-minute acoustic show Monday night on Facebook Live, that included covers of songs by their musical heroes, along with a series of duets, including the Oscar-nominated song "Shallow," sung by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

"We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus," said Garth and Trisha.

Garth & Trisha Live! airing from 8-9 p.m. ET, will be filmed without a live studio audience, according to CBS, and "involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place."

