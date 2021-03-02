Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood voice support for music educators: "We love you guys"

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The National Music Council and the National Federation of State High School Associations have tapped several country artists to voice their support for music education and how it’s impacted their lives, including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The superstar couple opens the video, with Garth sending a “big hello and a big thank you and a big ‘keep it going’ to the music teachers that are teaching music in schools today during the pandemic.” He cites music as “the most powerful sword for communication,” adding, “Everybody loves music, everybody should, it’s within us all.”

Trisha shares that she has a “special place” in her heart for teachers, since her late mother was a schoolteacher. “We all know how important music is in our lives to keep us sane, especially during this time. So thank you for what you’re doing,” she added.

John Rich of Big & Rich, CMT Next Women of Country inductees Chapel Hart and Rosanne Cash also appear in the video, with John crediting music education with teaching him “discipline” and “opening up my mind in many areas.”

“So you stay strong, and you keep those kids apart, but bring them together through the glorious gift of music. We love you guys,” Garth says, in closing.

The video serves as the launch of Music In Our Schools Month, a campaign that encourages schools to understand the value of music education.

By Cillea Houghton

