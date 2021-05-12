Garth Brooks announces a new Nebraska stop on his Stadium Tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks hinted that he was planning to add a new stop to The Stadium Tour. Now, he’s making good on his promise to make this summer the “Summer of G” — he’s booked a brand-new date in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The just-announced concert will take place at Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 14. It’s going to be the first music event to take place at that venue in over three decades, and will also mark the only chance Nebraskans have to see Garth in their home state during this tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM CT. As always for Garth’s stadium shows, tickets retail for $94.95, and purchase assumes the attendee will follow COVID-19 protocols and assume all COVID-19 risk.

If the Nebraska show is anything like Garth’s upcoming Salt Lake City, Utah show, fans should prepare to get their tickets early. The country superstar sold 50,000 tickets to his Salt Lake City show in less than half an hour.

