Garth Brooks books a 2022 Stadium Tour date in Baton Rouge

Garth Brooks is continuing to pile up 2022 Stadium Tour dates. The singer just announced a stop in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for Saturday, April 30.

The show will mark Garth’s first Louisiana date in nearly five years, and it’ll also be the first time he’s ever played this particular venue, Tiger Stadium. You should act fast to grab your seat: It’s the only time Garth is planning to play Louisiana or Mississippi in 2022.

Garth resumed booking dates on his Stadium Tour last month. He’d hit the brakes on booking new shows earlier in the year amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, he continued his Dive Bar Tour of smaller shows, and also performed a handful of intimate shows at legendary Nashville venues the Ryman and the Grand Ole Opry.

As ever, Garth’s newest Stadium Tour date will feature in-the-round style seating, and tickets sell for $94.95, all-inclusive. You can snag your spot at the show beginning Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

