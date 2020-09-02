Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley and more will tip their hats to “Hard-Working Heroes” This Labor Day

ABC/Image Group LA

Labor Day is just around the corner, and the Grand Ole Opry’s own network, Circle TV, will celebrate the holiday with a stacked lineup of country music-themed “Hard-Working Heroes.” Featured artists include Brad Paisley, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Blake Shelton and many more.

There’s a full day’s worth of fun in the works. Labor Day programming kicks off at 7:00 a.m. ET with a 1980s-era episode of the classic country comedy show Hee Haw, featuring the late Charlie Daniels. As the day continues, Circle TV will feature shows like a CMA Songwriters Series with Ronnie Dunn and Brett Eldredge, an Americana spotlight on roots favorite Tyler Childers, and a performance from Darius Rucker.

Things will heat up even more starting in the 8:00 p.m. hour, with an in-the-round Opry Live performance from Brad, Marty Stuart and Vince Gill. Up next will be Garth and Trisha, who will give a one-hour performance together.

To cap the night off, Blake will take the stage alongside Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins.



To learn more about the Grand Ole Opry’s “Hard-Working Heroes” event, visit Circle’s website.

By Carena Liptak

