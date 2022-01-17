Garth Brooks breaks ticket record in San Diego

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS

Garth Brooks has broken yet another ticket record.

Following the announcement that he’ll be headlining Petco Park in San Diego on March 5, Garth set a record when tickets for the show went on sale Friday, selling 50,000 paid tickets.

This is one of many ticket records Garth has set on his Stadium Tour. This will be his first time performing at the venue and his first appearance in San Diego since headlining multiple shows at the Valley View Casino Center in 2015. This is his only performance on the West Coast for the remainder of the Stadium Tour.

Tickets for the in-the-round show are $94.95 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Orlando, Fayetteville and Baton Rogue are among the other cities Garth will perform in before wrapping the Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows at Dublin’s Croke Park in September.

