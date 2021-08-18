Garth Brooks cancels all 2021 Stadium Tour shows as COVID-19 cases rise

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Over the past few months, Garth Brooks has been venturing back out on his Stadium Tour, and drawing record numbers of fans out to join him. But now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the in-person fun will have to wait: Garth has officially scrapped all five of the shows remaining in 2021.

The affected shows include two sold-out stops in Charlotte, North Carolina and Cincinnati, Ohio that Garth planned to make in September, as well as shows in Boston, Massachusetts and Baltimore, Maryland that he had on the books for October. Additionally, the singer’s scrapped a Nashville that was supposed to take place earlier this month, but was cancelled due to inclement weather.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Garth says. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

Between the five cities, over 350,000 tickets to the shows will be refunded. No action is required to obtain a refund, as Ticketmaster will automatically issue a refund to the original method of payment used to purchase the ticket.

“So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows, but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Garth adds.

Early in August, Garth warned that he was considering reevaluating his Stadium Tour. He halted plans to put tickets on sale a newly scheduled show in Seattle, saying he would take a three-week window to assess the developing COVID-19 situation.

