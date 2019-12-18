Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church among top touring artists of 2019

Gail Schulman/CBS

Pollstar has released its list of Top 100 tours across the globe, and a handful of familiar names in the country genre made the cut.

Garth Brooks appears in the top 20 with his Stadium Tour, which brought him to 12 venues and raked in $76 million. Florida Georgia Line come in at #22, selling north of 767,000 tickets and earning $54 million from the duo's Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour.

Not far behind is Eric Church. The "Mr. Misunderstood" singer's Double Down Tour saw him headlining two-night stays in arenas across the country this year, earning him a total gross of $68 million with 750,000 tickets sold.

Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett both made $44 million on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 and Very Hot Summer Tour, respectively, while Luke Combs and Luke Bryan sit back-to-back, with the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer taking in $25 million and the American Idol judge scoring $37 million.

Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band also appear on the list.

The multi-genre list finds pop superstar Pink in the #1 slot, with her Beautiful Trauma World Tour bringing in a whopping $215 million. Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande are also in the top 10.

