Garth Brooks delays upcoming Stadium Tour stops

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIn light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garth Brooks is postponing two of his upcoming Stadium Tour dates.

Garth's pair of shows in North Carolina and Ohio are being moved from May to June. He will play the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 13 and the Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on June 27. The shows were originally scheduled for May 2 and 16, respectively.

All ticket sales for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

"Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy," Garth says.

The country icon set records at both stadiums when tickets went on sale. He sold 74,000 tickets in 90 minutes after the Charlotte show was announced, making it the largest paid crowd in the venue's history. When the concert at Paul Brown Stadium sold out its 70,000 tickets in 75 minutes, Garth set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.