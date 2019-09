True stories of the king himself will be televised in a new A&E documentary called Garth: The Road I’m On.

Garth Biography Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On is coming this November to A&E!! -Team Garth #GarthBio Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The documentary is based on the life and career of Garth Brooks and will air on four different nights in November as part of A&E’s Biography series.