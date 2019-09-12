Garth Brooks Documentary Coming to A&E

A new four-part documentary about the mega country star is coming to A&E! Garth: The Road I’m On will be a part of the network’s Biography series and will take fans back to the beginning of Garth’s story as well as take them through his rise to fame. Garth has always looked to A&E and its Biography series as the platform for his story, “They have interviewed all the people who would know what the true stories are, says Brooks, “so no matter how this turns out … I can’t say it isn’t the truth.” Garth: The Road I’m On will be coming to Biography on A&E this Winter!