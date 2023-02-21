Garth Brooks’ duets record is coming, including Trisha Yearwood and a whole lot more

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

When Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced last week that a new duets album was coming, it left many hoping it would be the long-awaited, full-length collaboration between the two. This week on Inside Studio G, Garth revealed that’s not the case.

“You know, the duets record that’s coming is not just of the queen,” he said, using his frequent nickname for his wife. “The queen’s in there, of course, ’cause you can’t do it without her.”

Garth didn’t offer up any additional details about who his partners may be, only adding, “It’s been fun so far. It’s going to be a blast to finish, though.”

He went on to say the album should arrive “late in this year.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.