Garth Brooks duets with seven-year-old fan at Nashville show

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

One lucky young fan in the audience at Garth Brooks‘ show in Nashville this weekend got the opportunity of a lifetime.

While onstage at Nissan Stadium, Garth spotted seven-year-old Charles sitting in the front row, offering him a handshake as he took the sign Charles was holding that shared that he knew the lyrics to Garth’s 1993 hit, “Standing Outside the Fire.”

“You have been practicing my songs? Do you sing by any chance?” Garth asked the kid, getting the crowd riled up for what happened next.

Garth then found an extra microphone that he handed to the young fan, who was dressed in a cowboy hat and a Garth Brooks-esque shirt. “If you’re going to be a real, big time singer, you’ve already got the look. You look fantastic,” Garth praised, then got the crowd to chant Charles’ name in support.

As Garth played guitar, Charles belted out the lyrics alongside him, the two duetting as the crowd sang along.

Garth headlined two nights at Nissan Stadium over the weekend, and announcing before the shows that his new bar in downtown Nashville will be named after his signature hit, “Friends in Low Places.”

