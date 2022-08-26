Garth Brooks extends his Thunder Ridge Nature Arena gig from one to three nights

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, Garth Brooks is extending his stay at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, a newly constructed venue at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri.

Garth was originally planning to give one concert to christen the new venue, but after 55,000 fans snapped up tickets on the on-sale date, he’s booking two more nights in the venue. Garth will now play the venue on September 30, October 1 and October 2.

That three-night stint will be part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Bass Pro, held by the store’s founder, Johnny Morris.

“I couldn’t be happier for Johnny Morris, his story truly is the American tale,” Garth says of the founder-turned-billionaire businessman behind the outdoors-focused retail chain.

In addition to his Thunder Ridge Nature Arena performances, Garth is gearing up to wrap his 2022 Stadium Tour dates with five sold-out nights at Dublin’s Croke Park; his performances there will be taped for a special.