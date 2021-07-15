Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire + more taking part in CMT Giants tribute to Charley Pride

Courtesy of CMT

Some of the largest-looming icons in country music are lining up to pay their respects to Charley Pride, the trailblazing music legend who died last winter.

Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack and Darius Rucker are all among the artists participating in CMT’s upcoming TV special dedicated to Pride’s life and legacy. Called CMT Giants: Charley Pride, the special will premiere on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Also performing during the tribute are Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Wynonna and Gladys Knight. Pride’s son, Dion Pride, will also take the stage, and a handful of others — including Reba McEntire and Pride’s wife, Rozene Pride — will appear to share personal memories and reflections.

“I am so delighted to have so many giants in the business celebrate the legacy of Pride,” Rozene says. “He would have been so happy to see the artists give so generously of their time and talent honoring him. This truly is a testament to the impact that he had on the country music community for so many years.”

A Mississippi native who was a pro baseball player before launching his country music career, Pride rose to become country music’s first Black superstar and the first Black inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. His hits include “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,” “You’re My Jamaica” and many, many more.

On December 12, 2020, just weeks after receiving a CMA Lifetime Achievement Award, Pride died at the age of 86. His cause of death was complications from COVID-19.

