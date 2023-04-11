Garth Brooks has been in the studio “all week”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

In the latest edition of Garth Brook‘s Facebook series Inside Studio G, Garth hinted at new music and previewed his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency.

“Been in the studio all week … just creating new stuff, man. Just so excited,” Garth revealed.

The singer, who’s set to host the 2023 ACM Awards with Dolly Parton in May, also talked about his long-awaited Vegas residency.

“We’re in rehearsals. We’re in stage block[ing]. All this stuff [is] starting to happen. The most important thing for us is opening night,” Garth said, before teasing, “We can’t tell you when the 2024 onsale’s coming, but it’s gotta be soon.”

While on the livestream, the “Callin’ Baton Rouge” hitmaker also hinted at more exciting news on the horizon and urged fans to tune in to the April 17 edition of Inside Studio G.

“We still can’t give stuff away like what’s going to happen next Monday, even though it’s that close. So we’re not saying anything about next Monday. But it’s going to look … different,” he shared.

Fans can tune in to Inside Studio G on Garth’s Facebook page.

The 2023 ACM Awards air live on Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.