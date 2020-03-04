Garth Brooks heading to Las Vegas on Stadium Tour

ABC Radio

Garth Brooks has unveiled a new stop on his Stadium Tour.

The legendary star will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22 at 7 p.m. Allegiant is currently under construction in Paradise, Nevada just outside of Vegas and will serve as the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team. It's set to open this summer, with Garth's show serving as the first major concert at the new venue.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer will perform an in-the-round style show. Tickets are priced at $94.95, all inclusive. They go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

This marks Garth's fourth scheduled Stadium Tour stop in 2020. He performed his first stadium show of the year at Ford Field in Detroit in February. He's also scheduled to play at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2 and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 16.

