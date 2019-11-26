Garth Brooks heading to North Carolina on 2020 Stadium Tour

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.

Garth Brooks has plotted another stop on his Stadium Tour in 2020.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, May 2. This serves as Garth's first return to the city in 22 years. It will be his only show in both North and South Carolina on the massive trek.

The in-the-round-style show will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale December 6 at 10AM ET.

Garth recently announced that his first show for 2020 on the Stadium Tour will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, for which he sold a record 70,000 tickets.

But before Brooks heads back to stadiums, the country legend will close up shop on his Dive Bar Tour with back-to-back shows on one night, performing at Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough, Mass. and Prospector's Steakhouse & Saloon in Mt Laurel Township, N.J. on Monday night, December 2. Fans can only get tickets to the show through their local country radio stations.

