Garth Brooks hints he may be adding more stadium shows this year

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks teased during the Monday night episode of Inside Studio G that there could be more stadium shows going on sale in the coming weeks.

“There’s going to be some on-sales coming up here before you can blink for some stadium shows for this year too, as well,” he revealed of his Stadium Tour, which has been on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Just trying to make sure everybody’s good, everybody’s safe. That includes band and crew, but the most important people to the stadium and to the band and crew are you guys.”

Though the legendary star is anxious to get back on stage, safety is of the utmost priority. Garth used an analogy from wife Trisha Yearwood, comparing the situation to a flight and how pilots don’t open the aircraft doors when they’re 10 minutes away from the destination, but only when the plane is safely on the ground

“Let’s make sure we finish strong on this thing. We’re so close,” Garth continued, assuring fans who don’t feel comfortable going to a stadium show that there will be opportunities to attend other shows in the future. “We want to take care of everybody, to protect everybody in there. And so if I protect you and take care of you, you protect me and take care of me, we should be good.”

The new dates would be in addition to the shows Garth already has scheduled for this year. He’s currently set to perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July and at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in September. He’s also slated to open Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on July 23.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.