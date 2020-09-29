Garth Brooks hints that he and Trisha Yearwood may have a Nashville attraction one day

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood may have a Nashville attraction in the works.

During a special live edition of Inside Studio G on Monday in which Garth and Trisha, the power couple virtually engaged with fans between livestreamed performances. One fan inquired if they will one day have an attraction in Nashville, such as a museum, or follow in the footsteps of many other country artists and open a restaurant.

While Garth was coy, his response hinted that there may be something in the pipeline.

“Yes, we are and no, we aren’t,” he said with an exaggerated wink while nodding his head yes. “If that helps, because we can’t talk about it.”

“Everything’s fine,” Trisha adds with a laugh.

When they weren’t answering questions, Garth and Trisha delivered performances including “To Make You Feel My Love” and Trisha’s “I’ll Carry You Home.”

The couple also revealed last week that they’ve recorded a studio version of their duet on “Shallow” that will be featured on Garth’s upcoming album, FUN.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

