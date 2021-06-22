Garth Brooks hopes to be an “example on doing things the right way” with his Stadium Tour

As Garth Brooks prepares to resume his Stadium Tour next month, he hopes to set a positive example.

The superstar has spent the past few weeks unveiling new stadium tour dates throughout the summer, including Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, and will perform his first show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 31, with more to follow.

“Somebody has got to take the first step,” Garth shares with USA Today. “The thing that’s going to ease your anxiety the most is to know it’s done right. Are these people taken care of when they come in the stadium?”

The legendary singer is working to ensure that his band and crew stay healthy, in addition to the venues providing face masks to guests.

“All the stars lined up and we feel very, very lucky that that happened for us. To be one of the first people out to step into the stadiums, it’s an honor, but also it’s a great responsibility,” says Garth. “I owe it to this country to hopefully be some kind of example on doing things the right way. Let’s show up and watch what happens. Music is a great unifier, but it’s also a great healer.”

The Stadium Tour resumes on July 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

