Garth Brooks hosting live preview of 'FUN' on Wednesday night

Copyright 2018 Blue Rose, Inc.

Garth Brooks has something special planned for fans to celebrate the upcoming release of his FUN album.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Garth revealed that tomorrow night, fans will get to hear some of his highly anticipated new album during a live event streaming on his website.

Garth will present a “FUN bundle,” as he calls it, playing tracks off the FUN album and Triple Live Deluxe, a 30-track compilation of songs performed across his multiple tours that will be released with FUN on November 20. He will also take questions from fans.

Garth admits that while he misses doing live shows, hosting virtual events amidst the COVID-19 pandemic allows him to still maintain a connection with fans.

“It puts you one-on-one with people right there in their own living room where I think we’re all the most comfortable anyway, so it’s more like a conversation than it is a show,” he says of the event. “I’m going to enjoy it and I hope other people do too.”

You can tune in to the live FUN preview on Wednesday on GarthBrooks.com at 7 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.