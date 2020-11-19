Garth Brooks is bringing the 'FUN' to Amazon Music with his album release livestream event

Courtesy of Amazon Music

Friday marks the long-awaited release of Garth Brooks’ new album, FUN, and the singer’s celebrating release day with a stripped-down set of songs to be livestreamed on Amazon Music.



He’ll also take some questions live from fans as he celebrates the release of his 14-track new collection, which includes previously-released favorites such as his “Dive Bar” duet with Blake Shelton and his cover of “Shallow” with his country superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“It’s always a joy to play music and [I] want to thank Amazon Music for this chance to play live,” Garth says of the event, “and for how they continue to support the music and its creators through both streaming and physical…a rare combination.”

Also coming out on Friday is the singer’s Triple Live Deluxe, a 30-song project spanning Garth’s three-and-a-half-year world tour with Trisha as well as his Stadium Tour. The live collection will feature six different album covers as well as a spread of tour photos.



You can watch the livestream event via Garth’s Facebook page as well as Amazon Music’s, or by visiting Amazon Live. The event begins at 6PM CT on Friday.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.