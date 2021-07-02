Garth Brooks is counting down the days until his Stadium Tour resumes in Las Vegas

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

After a long, pandemic-induced break from the road, Garth Brooks is headed back out onstage this month in a big way. He’ll resume his Stadium Tour — whose stops have broken stadium ticket-sales records in multiple venues across the country — on July 10 in Las Vegas.

“We’re so excited. And I’ve got to tell ya — the band sounds phenomenal. They really do,” Garth says. “It’s like…they’ve just been working the whole time off. [The] crew is running. You know, everything is running like clockwork.”

Over the past several weeks, Garth has been unveiling new Stadium Tour dates that will take place throughout the summer, including stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Nashville.

Meanwhile, his shows have been selling out to the tune of five-figure audience capacities. His first sold-out show is at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 65,000, according to the venue’s website.

While Garth says rehearsals are going smoothly, he also jokingly gives a nod to the showbiz superstition that if things go off without a hitch leading up to a show, that means that unpredictable and unexpected things will happen during the concert itself.

“So if you come to Vegas, bring a helmet!” he adds.

