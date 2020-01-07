Garth Brooks is "Much Too Young…" to have hits in five different decades

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.

Copyright 2018 8TEN, Inc.Garth Brooks has managed to start 2020 by setting yet another record.

This week, the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year becomes the first artist to appear on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for the past five decades.

Garth started his run in March of 1989 with his first single, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old),” and continued with 88 more songs throughout the ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s, and ‘20s. Nineteen of those songs were number ones.

While other artists have also had five-decade runs, Garth is the first one to stake his claim in 2020, as “Dive Bar” with Blake Shelton continues its climb.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson can go one better, however, having appeared in six different decades. George Jones managed to make it seven, starting in the fifties.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.