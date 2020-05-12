Garth Brooks is ready to get 'Fun' album into fans' hands now

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesGarth Brooks is so eager to get his new album, Fun, out into the world that he was willing to do it on the spot last night.

During the Monday-night episode of Inside Studio G, a fan named Jack asked Garth a question about the album's release, inspiring him to make an on-the-spot decision.

“Jack -- tell you what we’re going to do. We’ll get Amazon Music on the phone. You can stream Garth. Let’s release half the album on Amazon Music tonight. Can we do that?” he pondered.

While logistics are still in the works, Garth did confirm that the album is complete and ready to be released. As enthusiastic as he is about sharing the project, he also wants to be sensitive to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had this discussion. I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurtin’,” Garth says. “The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially.”

Garth has already released three singles off of Fun: "All Day Long," "Stronger Than Me" and "Dive Bar," the latter a duet with Blake Shelton.

