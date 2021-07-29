Garth Brooks’ Kansas City show will have an on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

If you’re planning on attending Garth Brooks’ Kansas City Stadium Tour show next month, you’ll have the opportunity to hear live music and get your shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, all in one night.

People reports that the concert — which will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, a venue Garth is playing for the very first time — will feature on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Mark Donovan, the president of Kansas City Chiefs, further explains that having the clinic available is part of a larger plan to maximize vaccination rates in Missouri. Per the venue’s website, Arrowhead Stadium has an audience capacity of approximately 76,416. The show is sold out, with over 74,500 seats claimed, according to Garth’s tour calendar.

That means that setting up a vaccination clinic for the concert will go a long way towards the organization’s goal, which “is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, on the business side as well as in the community,” Donovan says. “We’re going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities.”

Garth will head to Kansas City on August 7.

