Garth Brooks kicks off his birthday week at seventh “Dive Bar” tour stop

Garth Brooks will celebrate his 58th birthday on Friday, but the superstar got one present a little early: He played to a packed house at the Six String in Foxborough, Massachusetts for the seventh stop of his Dive Bar Tour.

After the show, Garth took to Facebook live for a new episode of his Inside Studio G series, still reveling in the energy of the stage.

“People! We just went on and it was frickin’ awesome,” he gushed. “It’s just a great way to start the year. I tell you right now, if everything in 2020’s like that, I’m fine.”

Over 900 fans attended Garth’s Foxborough tour stop; the only way to get into the show was to win tickets through local country radio stations. The show had originally been planned for December of 2019 -- the same night Garth played a Dive Bar Tour stop in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey -- but was rescheduled due to bad weather.

“It was a month late. I’m never that late to a gig!” Garth joked over Facebook live.

Though the seventh stop on the Dive Bar Tour was originally supposed to be its last, Garth extended the run late last year, saying he loves playing the small venues too much to quit. Meanwhile, he’s simultaneously in the midst of a stadium tour.

