Garth Brooks learned not to take life for granted during COVID-19 pandemic

As Garth Brooks reflects on the past year, he’s learned to appreciate the simple moments in life.

During the Monday night episode of Inside Studio G, Garth shares that he took the “little things” in life for granted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether going out for dinner with his wife Trisha Yearwood or having friends over to watch a football game.

“What I’ve learned during this crazy year is I thought I was grateful, I thought I didn’t take things for granted. I totally took things for granted,” he expresses. “I think if I ever sit down in a restaurant with my wife again and me and her order dinner across from each other and just get to stare at each other, I think I might break down.”

The superstar also shared that he’s received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is still following the precautions recommended for people who are vaccinated.

“It’s not here yet, but it’s coming if we just do our job,” Garth advises of returning to normalcy, encouraging fans to “stay strong,” and adding, “Hopefully things are getting back to normal.”

Garth has had to postpone multiple shows on his Stadium Tour in response to the ongoing pandemic. He’s currently scheduled to perform in Las Vegas in July, as well as Cincinnati and Charlotte in September.

By Cillea Houghton

