Garth Brooks plans a "Dive Bar" birthday in Boston

Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.

Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.Garth Brooks is heading back to the “Dive Bar,” just in time for his birthday.

As his hit duet with Blake Shelton nears the top ten, the seven-time, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will crank up his Dive Bar Tour once again on February 5.

The Wednesday show at Six String Grill and Stage in the Boston area happens to be a make-up date for a concert that was originally set to happen in early December, but had to be postponed due to weather.

This particular “Dive Bar” happens to be near Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. As usual, the only way to get tickets is through country radio in the area.

Garth will celebrate his birthday just two days later, on February 7. He’ll turn 58, if you’re wondering, and there’s no slowing down for him in 2020. He re-starts his Stadium Tour February 22 in Detroit, with May dates in Charlotte and Cincinnati, and more yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.