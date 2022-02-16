Garth Brooks plans a return to Notre Dame for the next-announced stop on his Stadium Tour

John Medina/Getty Images

Garth Brooks’ ongoing Stadium Tour just got a new date, and it’s a venue the singer knows very well.

He announced on Wednesday that he’ll play South Bend, Indiana’s Notre Dame Stadium on May 7, making good on a promise he made over three years ago. In late 2018, Garth played to a crowd of more than 80,000 fans, also filming a concert television special called Garth: Live at Notre Dame.

At the time, Garth promised his Hoosier State fans that he’d be back, and he originally hoped to return to Notre Dame for the conclusion of the Stadium Tour, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. Now, three-and-a-half years later, Garth will make his triumphant return.

It’s the only 2022 Stadium Tour stop in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois. Tickets go on sale February 25 at 10 a.m. ET, and as always for a Garth Stadium Tour show, it’ll be in-the-round seating.

After pausing the Stadium Tour rollout due to the rise of the omicron COVID-19 variant last year, Garth has resumed setting dates for the trek, and he’s been breaking ticket sales records and selling out massive stadium venues.

This spring, he’s got sold-out shows booked in San Diego, Fayetteville, Arkansas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tickets are still available for his March 26 Orlando date.

