Garth Brooks played a medley of his own favorite songwriters' hits at the Gershwin Prize ceremony

ABC RadioGarth Brooks received the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in an awards ceremony on Wednesday, but the country hitmaker wasn’t content to delver a token performanceon. Instead, he played a lengthy performance that also included a medley of his own favorite songwriters’ hits.

The mashup contained snippets of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ on) the Dock of the Bay,” Cat Stevens’ “Wild World,” and two of Bob Seger’s many hits, "Night Moves" and "Turn the Page," Billboard reports.

Garth also included “To Make You Feel My Love,” which was originally written and recorded by Bob Dylan and which the country star himself cut in ‘98. Garth originals were in the minority in the medley, but he did feature “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance.”

It was an epic, star-studded night of artists tributing Garth’s legacy. Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Ricky Skaggs were among those turning out in celebration of Brooks' accomplishments.

The singer’s wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood also performed, attending the ceremony alongside her honoree husband and his three daughters.

At 58 years old, Garth is the youngest songwriter ever to be honored with the Gershwin Prize, which is given annually to a living musical artist who exemplifies the power of songwriting on culture and entertainment. Past recipients include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Carole King, Billy Joel and more.

