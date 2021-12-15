Garth Brooks rakes in massive sales numbers for his 2022 Stadium Tour stops

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

As he continues to put tickets on sale for next year’s Stadium Tour stops, Garth Brooks is bringing in massive sales numbers, including his most recently-announced show in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

So far, fans have snapped up 102,000 tickets to Garth’s Baton Rouge show, which will take place in late April 2022 at the city’s Tiger Stadium. The venue’s capacity is 102,321, according to its website. It’s only been five days since tickets for the show went on sale.

Over the course of the past three weeks, Garth’s Stadium Tour shows have sold a total 570,000 tickets across three different cities. He sold out his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as well as all five dates planned for September 2022 in Dublin, Ireland’s Croke Park.

But if you’re hoping to catch Garth’s Stadium Tour next year, you still have your chance to do so. Tickets for his March 2022 date in Orlando, Florida go on sale this Friday, and he’s also planning two Las Vegas engagements for February, which will go on sale later this month.

