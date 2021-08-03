Garth Brooks reevaluating remainder of 2021 Stadium Tour

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Garth Brooks may be hitting pause on his Stadium Tour.

A representative for Garth shared in a statement on Tuesday that following his upcoming sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 7 and at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 14, there will be a three-week window where shows will not be scheduled to give the team time to assess how to proceed in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, ticket sales for the show scheduled in Seattle on September 4 will be halted.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Garth says in a statement. “We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”

In recent weeks, cases of COVID-19 have increased across the country as the Delta variant continues to spread. The CDC is now recommending that people who are fully vaccinated wear masks indoors in public places in areas of high transmission.

