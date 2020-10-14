Garth Brooks reflects on catalog of hits: "All you are is a messenger"

Copyright Blue Rose, Inc.

As Garth Brooks prepares to accept the distinguished Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards tonight, he’s reflecting on some of his biggest hits and what it means to be a singer.

Pointing to a pair of his monumental hits featured on his wildly successful albums No Fences and Ropin’ the Wind, the iconic singer describes himself as a vessel for the song, allowing the music to do the talking.

“We’re lucky enough to have ‘The River’ and ‘Friends In Low Places,’ that catalog of songs. Just go out and let the catalog of songs do its thing. All you are is a messenger,” Garth describes. “Takes all the pressure off you, and you get to enjoy the ride at the same time.”

Garth is the first country artist to receive the Billboard Icon Award and is only the ninth in history, previous recipients including Cher, Stevie Wonder and Prince.

The multi-decade hitmaker will be onsite in Los Angeles to receive the award and perform at the show when it airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

