Garth Brooks reiterates message of strength: 'Stay apart so we can be together sooner'

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks continues to share words of encouragement as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Monday night episode of his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, Garth again offered a simple, but sweet message, encouraging people to stay positive while remaining apart.

“Stay strong. Stay at home. Stay apart so we can be together sooner," Garth stated, reiterating a message he shared last week during he and wife Trisha Yearwood's TV special, Garth & Trisha Live!

The CBS live concert featured the power couple performing beloved hits like Trisha's "She's in Love with the Boy," and Garth's anthemic, "We Shall Be Free." Though fans were watching from the safety of their homes, Garth says he could feel the unity through the screen.

“I know this is crazy, but you could feel it. You could actually imagine hearing everyone singing -- especially on ‘She’s In Love with the Boy’ and ‘We Shall Be Free,'" he remarks. "That was fun.”

Garth has postponed two upcoming Stadium Tour dates that were originally scheduled in May. He'll now play at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 13 and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 27.

