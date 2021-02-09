Garth Brooks remains hopeful for 2021: "Let's love one another"

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Garth Brooks is looking ahead to a more hopeful year.

During the first post-holiday episode of his Facebook Live show Inside Studio G on Monday night, the singer shared that his birthday month is off to a pleasant start: He celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday with his favorite three-layer German chocolate cake made by his wife and baking connoisseur, Trisha Yearwood.

Garth is also maintaining an optimistic mindset looking at the year ahead, promoting unity and compassion to his fans. “May this be the year that we eventually lose the masks,” he says. “Let’s make ’21 a more unified year and let’s love one another.”

Garth and Trisha will host the Valentine’s Day edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and will appear on the NBC special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Music, airing on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

