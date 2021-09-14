Garth Brooks resuming the Dive Bar Tour next month

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is prepared to dive into the deep end of a “Dive Bar.”

On the Monday-night edition of Inside Studio G, Garth announced that he’s resuming the Dive Bar Tour on October 11 in Oklahoma City, returning to his native state for a show at the Diamond Ballroom.

Per the Dive Bar Tour tradition, tickets are only available through country radio. All ticket holders must present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend.

This is the first announcement of a string of shows through the rest of the year, with Garth also sharing that he plans to record a dive bar show for a live album, hinting that “Two of a Kind (Workin’ On a Full House)” and new single “That’s What Cowboys Do” are part of the set list.

“Our stuff is made for dive bars,” he asserts.

The superstar says that it’s unlikely he’ll perform in stadiums for the remainder of the year. Garth had performed a handful of Stadium Tour dates this summer, but decided to put the tour on pause in light of the national surge of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant.

