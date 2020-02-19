Garth Brooks says 2020 will be year of "stadium shows and dive bars"

ABC Radio

Garth Brooks dominated venues on the opposite end of the spectrum in 2019 as he simultaneously juggled his Stadium Tour with the Dive Bar Tour, and he says that won't stop any time soon.

During the most recent episode of his online show, Inside Studio G, Garth raved about the fun he had performing inside the massive stadiums and intimate dive bars, a trend he will continue this year.

He already has three stadium shows scheduled, including the first one of the year at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 22.

“Stadium shows and dive bars. I didn’t want last year to end, so it’s not going to! This year’s stadiums, the three fastest sellouts we’ve had on this Stadium Tour, which is crazy…to maybe think that this thing might be actually kind of ‘waking up,’” Garth describes.

Chase Rice will open for Garth in Detroit, the show setting the record at the venue as the biggest attendance ever at a one-night music event.

The country icon also booked shows at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio in May. His first Dive Bar show of 2020 took place at Six String Grill in Foxborough, Massachusetts on February 5.

