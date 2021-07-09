Garth Brooks says fans should come to his Las Vegas show ready to party: “We’re going to hit hard and fast”

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

It’s been well over a year since Garth Brooks has hit the stage for a Stadium Tour stop, but that’s all about to change. On Saturday, July 10, he’ll resume the tour in Las Vegas.

The singer says he’s planning to make up for lost time, and fans coming to the show should be prepared.

“If you’re not early to Vegas, you’re late,” Garth warns. “It’s going to be stupid. No opener, so we’re just going to go out…we’re just going to play our music…and just going to kind of take our time [and] at the same time move as fast as we can through all these songs.”

Garth’s counting on the audience to be ready to jump right back into the swing of live music with him. “[S]tretch out before the show! You don’t get to warm up at one of these shows, man!” he says. “We’re going to hit, and we’re going to hit hard and fast and just start runnin’ from there.”

Garth’s Vegas show is a sold-out stop at Allegiant Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 65,000, according to the venue’s website. The country superstar’s planning on rocking out with a massive crowd full of fans who’ve been starved for live music over the past year and a half.

“My plan is for you guys to crawl out of Vegas,” Garth jokes.

