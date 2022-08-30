Garth Brooks says his music “takes on a whole different world” when he plays in Ireland

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Garth Brooks is ending his Stadium Tour in style next month, heading over to Dublin for five sold-out nights at the city’s Croke Park.

It’s been more than two decades since Garth played in Ireland, but he says he still remembers how playing in the country elevates his live show.

“No matter how much you know or don’t know about Garth Brooks, you go to Ireland, you see what they do over there, it’s a whole new chapter,” the singer said in a recent installment of his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G.

“People think they know who we are, they think they know the music. It takes on a whole different world when you hit Ireland,” he continued. “It’s something to behold.”

The singer says he’s particularly excited for fans who’ve seen him in other cities, who are now planning to make a trip to Ireland to catch one of his Croke Park shows. “Because get ready: You’re about to see what I saw for the first time, and cried like a baby the whole time,” he recounted.

Though this string of shows concludes his Stadium Tour dates for the year, Garth added that he’s hopeful he’ll get to return sooner rather than later, saying he’d like it to be “one of many trips” he’ll make to Ireland to perform in the future.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.